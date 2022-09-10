Alabama vs Texas: Longhorn strolls down road before game

Texas Longhorns fans were out in full force Saturday for Texas's game against Alabama, including an actual longhorn.

A fan was caught on video riding a longhorn down E. Dean Keeton Street Saturday morning with an adorable puppy on the saddle along for the ride. At the end of the video, the fan joins up with another on horseback and both flash the camera a Hook 'Em gesture.

Austin-based freelance journalist Lena Blietz, who took the video, noted that this was a first for her. "I have never seen someone ride a longhorn down the street ever in my life," she said.

"We walked over there and I was like, that's a longhorn. That guy's on horseback. That guy's on a longhorn," Blietz said. "We got to wait until he crosses the street. I got to take a video of this."

Saturday's game was a highly anticipated matchup between the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns, marking the first time the two teams have played against each other in Austin in a century. More than 105,000 fans, of both Alabama and Texas, filled the stadium, setting an attendance record.

It was a tight game, with the two teams tied at 10 at halftime, then Texas leading in the final minutes of the 4th 19-17.

However, with 10 seconds on the clock, Alabama flipped the game in their favor with a 33-yard field goal and won 20-19.

Alabama and Texas are now 7-1-2.

Texas will host UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.