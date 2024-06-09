A large section of Teton Pass mountain highway in Wyoming collapsed in a mudslide Saturday, closing a main artery to Jackson Hole as the summer tourism season starts.

"At this point, we do not have an estimated timeline for the road to reopen," Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said on Facebook. "I recognize the impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy, and we are in direct communication with local officials. We will continue to provide updates on the road status as additional information becomes available."

Aerial photos and drone video of the collapse show the Teton Pass road riven with deep cracks, and a big section of the pavement disappeared altogether. Part of the guardrail dangled into the void, and orange traffic drums marked off the danger area. The road was closed at the time of the collapse because of large cracks that "started to move a lot."

Portion of Teton Pass mountain highway closed due to major mudslide (Wyoming Highway Patrol via Storyful)

The transportation department said via social media that the road "catastrophically failed" at milepost 12.8.

Stephanie Harsha, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said an alternate route between Jackson and the area of Victor, Idaho, goes more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) out of the way and adds "quite a bit to any commute."

"We were very, very lucky that no crews were harmed. No equipment was damaged," Harsha said.

Jackson Hole is a popular destination for summer tourists, and it's also close to Grand Teton National Park. According to The New York Times, Travel and tourism is Wyoming’s second-largest industry – Teton County saw roughly $1.7 billion in travel-related spending in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.