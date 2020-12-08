Expand / Collapse search

Terry McAuliffe to announce bid for second term as Virginia governor on Wednesday

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Virginia Politics
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe speaks during the North American Building Trades Unions Conference at the Washington Hilton April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.) is set to announce his bid to run for a second term in the Commonwealth on Wednesday, FOX 5 has confirmed. 

McAuliffe's campaign officials say the announcement will "focus on his plan to make an unprecedented investment in education to help rebuild Virginia's post-COVID economy and create a better future for all Virginians."

The announcement will also address teacher pay and inequities in education, FOX 5 has learned. 

McAuliffe, 63, previously served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018.