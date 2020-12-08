Terry McAuliffe to announce bid for second term as Virginia governor on Wednesday

article

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.) is set to announce his bid to run for a second term in the Commonwealth on Wednesday, FOX 5 has confirmed.

McAuliffe's campaign officials say the announcement will "focus on his plan to make an unprecedented investment in education to help rebuild Virginia's post-COVID economy and create a better future for all Virginians."

The announcement will also address teacher pay and inequities in education, FOX 5 has learned.

McAuliffe, 63, previously served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018.