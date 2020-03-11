Telework, remote learning could slow WiFi during coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak prompts government officials and businesses to prepare for employees to telework, schools are also working to come up with a plan.

D.C. and Fairfax County are canceling school on Monday to prepare for a possible remote learning scenario.

In Arlington County, students were sent home with their assigned iPads and laptops for the first time to test out their home WiFi connections. Spokesperson Frank Bellavia says any student who needs one will be given a WiFi card.

This could mean a lot of full houses, parents and kids all at home and plugged in.

We asked tech expert and CEO of Modev, Pete Erickson, if that could tax the system.

He says some may notice slower WiFi, but he’s more concerned with the networks or VPN.

In Arlington County, the schools use a program called Canvas Learning Management System. Bellavia says the company’s servers should have the capability to ramp up and increase capacity as more people connect.

Erickson says for families, or anyone who may soon be telecommuting now is a good time to update or your WiFi password and make sure it’s strong.

