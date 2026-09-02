Telephone Town Hall to discuss PGCPS bus routes and transportation issues

The Brief Parents can hear from school leaders about bus routes and transportation issues. Families may see adjustments to bus arrival and departure times. A Telephone Town Hall begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Parents can hear directly from Prince George’s County Public Schools leaders about ongoing bus route and transportation issues during a Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

RELATED: Prince George’s County school bus troubles persist through first week

School leaders say they have resolved the original backlog of unassigned students and are now moving into the standard route‑optimization phase. Because previously unrouted students have been added to the active system, officials say families who already had a bus assignment may see adjustments to their bus arrival and departure times.

Where to Check for Updated Route Times

Chipmunk App : Available Sunday afternoon. This reflects the immediate addition of new stops and time adjustments.

ParentVUE : Available by Sunday evening following a scheduled district-wide system sync.

Telephone Town Hall | Wednesday, Sept. 2

We invite you to join us for a Telephone Town Hall this Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to hear updates from district leaders and ask questions regarding our ongoing transportation action plan. No registration is required. Families will receive an automatic phone call at 6 p.m. on September 2 that will connect them directly to the live broadcast. In the case a call is not received, the dial-in is 844-734-8766.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be available by calling 508-924-5155.