Teens charged in Richmond Highway carjacking that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Alexandria Police say one person has died and another was injured during a carjacking and shooting Friday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The decedent has been identified as Jordan Poteat, 18, a non-city resident.

In connection with this incident, police say Mikell Morris, an 18-year-old non-city resident, and two juvenile males, both 15 years of age, have been charged with carjacking.

The carjacking and subsequent shooting took place in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway. Officials initially believed the carjacking involved five individuals.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

They also say there is believed to be no threat to the public in connection with this incident.

This is still an active investigation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.