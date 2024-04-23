Senior skip day shooting: PGCPS condemns violence, offers support to students

Prince George's County Public Schools has released a statement regarding the senior skip day event in Greenbelt that left five students injured last week.

It's the first message the school district has released since the violent event occurred on Friday at Schrom Hills Park.

"PGCPS is saddened by the senseless act of violence that injured five students during a gathering at Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt on April 19," the statement reads. "PGCPS does not sanction senior skip day activities for students. The safety and well-being of students remains our priority, and counseling and mental health support services are available to students and staff."

The school district is also urging anyone who has information, photos, or videos related to the shooting to share it with the Greenbelt Police Department.

This week, additional security and crisis team staff members have been placed at impacted schools, such as Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

Of the five teenage boys who were shot, three have been released from the hospital, and two remain in stable condition, according to a Greenbelt police spokesperson.