Teenager killed in Southeast DC shooting

A teenager was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials said a call came in for the shooting along the 800 block of Yuma Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Once at the scene, responding officers found a teenage boy who had been shot several times. Paramedics attempted to treat the boy at the scene, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the victim's name, but they did confirm to FOX 5 that the boy was 17-years-old.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of identifying a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department at 50411.