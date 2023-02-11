Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning.
Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
Once there, officers found a teenage boy inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not indicated what led up to the shooting.
PGPD detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspects in the case.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.