Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County

A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning.

Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.

Once there, officers found a teenage boy inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not indicated what led up to the shooting.

PGPD detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspects in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.