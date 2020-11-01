Teenage boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

article

Police say a teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday in Southeast D.C.

They say they responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Maplewood Place, Southeast.

They found 16-year-old Kareem Palmer, of Southeast, at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Palmer later died at a local hospital.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.