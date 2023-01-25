Teen transported after SUV overturns on baseball field at Wheaton High School

Authorities say a teen was transported after an SUV they were inside overturned on the baseball field at Wheaton High School.

The crash happened just before 11:45 a.m. near Dalewood Drive and Everton Street in Montgomery County.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on its roof on the field. The teen was extricated and taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet know.

The investigation is continuing.