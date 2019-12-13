Teen suffering ‘life-threatening’ injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Rockville area, police say

article

A teenager suffered serious injuries when he were struck by a vehicle in the Rockville area on Friday morning.

Montgomery County police declined to identify the victim, noting only that they believe the injuries are life threatening.

Investigators are the scene at Montrose Road and Bargate Court.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the teen was in the crosswalk heading toward the bus when he was struck by the vehicle.

They say the driver remained at the scene.

