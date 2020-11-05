Teen struck, killed in Halloween hit-and-run; police increase reward for information

Howard County police are asking for the public's help searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Halloween.

Police are searching for a dark-colored vehicle with damage to the driver’s side headlight that investigators believe struck 17-year-old Nursen Esabel Akinci, of Columbia, and are increasing the reward to up to $5,000 for information.

Akinci was struck by the vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 108 just east of Phelps Luck Drive around 1:36 a.m. on Nov. 1. Police believe Akinci stopped her Honda Civic on northbound Phelps Luck Drive at Route 108 and she and another teen exited the car to run across the roadway to a Royal Farms store.

Akinci was struck; she died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. The other pedestrian was not injured. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone who sees or knows of a dark-colored sedan, small SUV or crossover vehicle with front end damage, including the driver’s side headlight, is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

If you spot this car or have seen one in your area, investigators are asking you to note the license plate and contact police immediately. The investigation is ongoing.