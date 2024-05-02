Expand / Collapse search

Teen stabbed in Hyattsville near Northwestern High School

Published  May 2, 2024 7:24pm EDT
Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A teenager had to be taken to the hospital Thursday after police say he was stabbed near Northwestern High School. 

According to the Hyattsville Police Department, the 17-year-old is not a student at the school. However, officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound on Carnaby Street ten minutes after the students were dismissed at 3:10 p.m. 

So far, the department has not disclosed any details about a suspect in the stabbing or the teenager's condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.