Teen stabbed in Hyattsville near Northwestern High School

A teenager had to be taken to the hospital Thursday after police say he was stabbed near Northwestern High School.

According to the Hyattsville Police Department, the 17-year-old is not a student at the school. However, officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound on Carnaby Street ten minutes after the students were dismissed at 3:10 p.m.

So far, the department has not disclosed any details about a suspect in the stabbing or the teenager's condition.

