Teen shot near Waterfront Metro station in Southwest DC, police investigating

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The Brief A teenage boy was shot near the Waterfront Metro station in Southwest D.C. Police found the victim conscious and breathing at the scene. No suspect description has been released as the investigation continues.



A shooting investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found injured near the Waterfront Metro station in Southwest Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of M Street, SW.

Officers located a teenage male victim who was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Metro Transit Police say the shooting occurred outside the Waterfront Metro station.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of a suspect.

It is also unclear what led up to the shooting or whether officers already stationed nearby witnessed the incident.

What's next:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.