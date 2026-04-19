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Teen shot near Waterfront Metro station in Southwest DC, police investigating

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Published  April 19, 2026 7:10am EDT
D.C. Crime
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A teenage boy was shot near the Waterfront Metro station in Southwest D.C.
    • Police found the victim conscious and breathing at the scene.
    • No suspect description has been released as the investigation continues.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A shooting investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found injured near the Waterfront Metro station in Southwest Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of M Street, SW.

Officers located a teenage male victim who was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Metro Transit Police say the shooting occurred outside the Waterfront Metro station.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of a suspect.

It is also unclear what led up to the shooting or whether officers already stationed nearby witnessed the incident.

What's next:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department and Metro Transit Police.

D.C. Crime