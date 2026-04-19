Teen shot near Waterfront Metro station in Southwest DC, police investigating
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A shooting investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found injured near the Waterfront Metro station in Southwest Washington, D.C.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of M Street, SW.
Officers located a teenage male victim who was conscious and breathing at the scene.
Metro Transit Police say the shooting occurred outside the Waterfront Metro station.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a description of a suspect.
It is also unclear what led up to the shooting or whether officers already stationed nearby witnessed the incident.
What's next:
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department and Metro Transit Police.