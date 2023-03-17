Teen shot near Turkey Thicket Rec Center in Northeast

A teenager was shot in broad daylight in front of a rec center in Northeast Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the call reporting the shooting at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center came in at 4:17 p.m.

According to police, the teenage boy was found conscious and breathing when they arrived. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect ran around the rec center after the shooting, and fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.