Teen shot near Turkey Thicket Rec Center in Northeast

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
6:08PM
Northeast
WASHINGTON - A teenager was shot in broad daylight in front of a rec center in Northeast Friday afternoon. 

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the call reporting the shooting at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center came in at 4:17 p.m. 

According to police, the teenage boy was found conscious and breathing when they arrived. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect ran around the rec center after the shooting, and fled the scene. 

