Teen shot in Greenbelt, taken to hospital in stable condition: police

The Brief Prince George's County police say a teen was shot in Greenbelt Friday night. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not released the exact age of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.



A teen was shot in Greenbelt Friday night, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened at approximately 9:05 p.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road.

A teenage boy was found injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on the age of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

They say there is no further information to provide, and the investigation is ongoing.