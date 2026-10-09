Teen robbed at gunpoint near Maryland school shortly after dismissal

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The Brief A 15-year-old Bowie High School student was robbed Thursday afternoon shortly after dismissal. Two suspects pointed a gun at the boy, according to his mom. Bowie police are investigating the incident.



A mom is raising concerns after she said her son was robbed at gunpoint shortly after dismissal at a Maryland high school.

What we know:

Thursday afternoon, shortly after dismissal at Bowie High School, Colleen Ummar told FOX 5 that her 15-year-old son walked from the high school, past the public library next door, down some steps, and into a pool parking lot, where Ummar was waiting to pick him up.

She said two young males wearing surgical masks were on the steps. When the 15-year-old tried to get by, Ummar said the people in masks pulled out a gun and demanded the boys’ shoes, which he gave up.

Ummar added that she walked towards the robbery – still trying to figure out what exactly was going on – and the suspects took off.

The concerned mom provided FOX 5 with a copy of a letter she said the school principal sent to parents Friday. It recommends students avoid the pool parking lot and says students should use caution when wearing expensive designer clothing. The letter also advises them to travel with friends whenever possible.

What they're saying:

"It wasn’t like a weapon was pointed, it was literally pressed against a child’s body, you know, during dismissal, on school property almost. Like, right there," Ummar said. "I almost lost my baby, you know what I mean? Like, it’s crazy because we’re in Bowie. I didn’t ever expect this, you know what I mean? Like, I almost lost him, and I wouldn’t have known what to do."

Detectives are investigating the incident. The Prince George's County school district said it is aware of the incident and is working with police to implement safety measures and maintain a secure environment.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority," the district said in a statement.

"We encourage families to discuss safety precautions with their children, including remaining mindful of personal belongings and immediately reporting suspicious activity," the statement continued.

Anyone with any information about what took place is asked to please call the Bowie Police Department.