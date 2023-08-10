Teen rescued after her car plunges off 70-foot cliff along Maryland, West Virginia border

Authorities rescued a 19-year-old after her car plunged off a 70-foot cliff along the Maryland and West Virginia border.

The crash happened Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. on Power House Road in Morgan County, West Virginia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Teen rescued after her car plunges off 70-foot cliff along Maryland, West Virginia line (Morgan County EMS)

Police say the 19-year-old drove off the road and rolled down the 70-foot embankment above the Cacapon River.

Rescue crews floated down the river to reach her vehicle where they were able to rescue her. She was hoisted from the ravine by areal rescue crews and flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.