Teen, man hurt in shooting at Fort Totten Metro Station; special police officer returned fire

Authorities are investigating after a teenage boy and a man were shot inside the Fort Totten Metro Station in the northeast.

D.C. Police say they got a call for a shooting just before 11 p.m. at the station in the 200 block of Galloway Street.

Investigators are working with Metro Transit Police who believe a teen and a man were fighting over a gun when it went off.

Metro Transit Police said a group was fighting inside the station. The person with the firearm dropped it, and the suspect – who was part of the group – picked it up and shot the victim.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that a Special Police Officer also returned fire after being shot at by the suspect.

The shooting came on the same day as when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Emergency Public Safety Act into law which aims to curb violent crime. The D.C. Council passed the bill earlier this month.

The law requires more community-focused policing and removing illegal guns from streets.

The Fort Totten station was shut down immediately after the shooting. Police have charged the teenage suspect with assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license.

The suspect and the adult victim, according to officials, are still recovering in the hospital.