Teen leads police in car chase through South Stafford

A Stafford teen led police on a pursuit through South Stafford on Saturday night, striking a patrol car and causing damage across town.

Police say around 11:00 p.m., a police officer saw a gray Honda Civic speeding before making a U-turn on University Boulevard.

The officer also conducted a U-turn and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Honda Civic driver refused to stop.

The pursuit continued to Stafford Lakes Parkway, through a red traffic signal across Warrenton Road, into the parking lot of Aldi and through the parking lot of a 7-Eleven with the suspect driving at speeds over 80 mph.

The suspect slowed to between 40 and 60 mph after a tire went down on the highway. The teen continued onto Royal Crescent Way and Charter Gate, where he crashed in the front yard of a home.

When deputies tried to call the driver out, police said he would surrender after using his vape. But instead he put the car back in gear and continued the pursuit to the cul-de-sac of Laurel Pine Court.

The suspect struck a patrol car and went through two yards to continue the pursuit.

Police say they were able to box in the suspect in a front yard on Royal Crescent Way, and several deputies took the uncooperative suspect into custody.