Teen girls, 13 and 15, charged in deadly botched carjacking, taser attack near Nats Park
WASHINGTON - Authorities say they have arrested and charged two young girls in a deadly attempted carjacking and taser attack that happened Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C.
The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Van Street.
Investigators say the suspects assaulted 66 year-old Mohammad Anwar with a taser while attempting to pull of the carjacking that resulted in a crash. Sources told FOX 5 on Tuesday that Anwar was dragged by the vehicle during the incident.
Officials identified the suspects only as a 13-year-old female from Southeast, D.C. and a 15-year-old female from Fort Washington, Maryland. They were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.
The investigation is continuing at this time.