Teen critically injured, man dead after stabbing aboard train at Capitol Heights Metro Station: MTPD

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A teenager is in "extremely critical condition" and a man is dead following a stabbing aboard a train at the Capitol Heights Metro Station Thursday night. 

Metro Transit Police officials say officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m., where they found the teen and a man suffering from "severe lacerations consistent with stab wounds." 

Police say the teen was transported to a local hospital "in extremely critical condition." 

Meanwhile, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 23-year-old man is in custody and police say they have recovered a knife. No other suspects are at large at this time. 

Trains are currently bypassing the Capitol Heights Metro Station while an investigation is underway. 