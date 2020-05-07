Teen critically injured, man dead after stabbing aboard train at Capitol Heights Metro Station: MTPD

A teenager is in "extremely critical condition" and a man is dead following a stabbing aboard a train at the Capitol Heights Metro Station Thursday night.

Metro Transit Police officials say officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m., where they found the teen and a man suffering from "severe lacerations consistent with stab wounds."

Police say the teen was transported to a local hospital "in extremely critical condition."

Meanwhile, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man is in custody and police say they have recovered a knife. No other suspects are at large at this time.

Trains are currently bypassing the Capitol Heights Metro Station while an investigation is underway.