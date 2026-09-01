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Teen in critical condition after Capitol Heights shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
Prince George's County
Published September 1, 2026 10:18 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 10:18 PM EDT
Teen in critical but stable condition after Capitol Heights shooting
Teen in critical but stable condition after Capitol Heights shooting

Teen in critical but stable condition after Capitol Heights shooting

A teen was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Capitol Heights on Tuesday night, according to Prince George's County Police. 

The Brief

    • A teen was shot in Capitol Heights Tuesday night.
    • He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
    • The investigation is active and ongoing

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A teen boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Capitol Heights Tuesday night, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, officers said.

Police said there is no suspect or motive at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this report is from Prince George's County Police. 

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