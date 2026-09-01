Teen in critical condition after Capitol Heights shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A teen boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Capitol Heights Tuesday night, according to Prince George’s County police.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
The teen was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, officers said.
Police said there is no suspect or motive at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this report is from Prince George's County Police.