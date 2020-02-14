Teen charged as adult following violent sledgehammer carjacking in Annapolis, authorities say

A teenager is being charged as an adult following a violent carjacking in Annapolis, authorities say.

Police say 17-year-old Edgar Ortega used a sledgehammer and threatened to shoot and kill the driver of a vehicle at a location near Spa Road Thursday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Edgar Ortega (Annapolis City Police)

Officers say Ortega sped off in the victim’s car and led police on a chase. They say Ortega crashed the stolen vehicle into three parked cars.

Ortega has been charged as an adult in the incident and is expected in court Friday.