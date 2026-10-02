Teen boy injured in shooting outside Northwest DC rec center
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WASHINGTON - A teen boy was injured in a Northwest D.C. shooting Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest, around 7:13 p.m. for the reported shooting. The incident occurred outside the Kennedy Rec Center.
Once on scene, police found a teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)