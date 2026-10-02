Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy injured in shooting outside Northwest DC rec center

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published October 2, 2026 7:47 PM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 7:47 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A teen was injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday evening.
    • The incident occurred outside the Kennedy Rec Center in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

WASHINGTON - A teen boy was injured in a Northwest D.C. shooting Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest, around 7:13 p.m. for the reported shooting. The incident occurred outside the Kennedy Rec Center. 

Once on scene, police found a teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews