Teen boy injured in shooting outside Northwest DC rec center

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The Brief A teen was injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday evening. The incident occurred outside the Kennedy Rec Center in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest.



A teen boy was injured in a Northwest D.C. shooting Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest, around 7:13 p.m. for the reported shooting. The incident occurred outside the Kennedy Rec Center.

Once on scene, police found a teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.