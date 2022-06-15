Teacher arrested, charged for being intoxicated at Loudoun County elementary school: police

Authorities arrested and charged a teacher they say was under the influence of alcohol at an elementary school in Loudoun County.

Police say a school administrator from Mill Run Elementary School in Ashburn contacted the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputy regarding a teacher they believed was intoxicated at work.

Todd R. Snead (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the deputy investigated and found the employee to be under the influence of alcohol.

Todd R. Snead, 51, of Ashburn was charged with public intoxication and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond review.

The investigation is continuing at this time.