Tastykake cupcake recall after concerns over possible metal wire fragments in snacks, FDA says

Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes are being recalled due to the possible presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire in the baked goods, Food and Drug Administration officials say.

The recall was announced on Sunday. The cupcakes were distributed to stores in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The recalled products are:

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes

12.75 oz. (6-2ct)

UPC #

0-25600-00219-3

ENJOY BY DATE

DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 21

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct)

UPC #

0-25600-00223-0

ENJOY BY DATE

DEC. 14

DEC. 18

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct)*

*Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct) (Inner packages sold individually)

UPC #

0-25600-00230-8

0-25600-00230-8

0-25600-00004-5

ENJOY BY DATE

DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 18

DEC. 18

No injuries have been reported. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 or online at flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers