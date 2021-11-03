Tastykake cupcake recall after concerns over possible metal wire fragments in snacks, FDA says
WASHINGTON - Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes are being recalled due to the possible presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire in the baked goods, Food and Drug Administration officials say.
The recall was announced on Sunday. The cupcakes were distributed to stores in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
The recalled products are:
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes
12.75 oz. (6-2ct)
UPC #
0-25600-00219-3
ENJOY BY DATE
DEC. 14
DEC. 18
DEC. 21
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
14.25oz (6-2ct)
UPC #
0-25600-00223-0
ENJOY BY DATE
DEC. 14
DEC. 18
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
14.25oz (6-2ct)*
*Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
14.25oz (6-2ct) (Inner packages sold individually)
UPC #
0-25600-00230-8
0-25600-00230-8
0-25600-00004-5
ENJOY BY DATE
DEC. 14
DEC. 18
DEC. 18
DEC. 18
No injuries have been reported. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 or online at flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers
