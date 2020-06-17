Target raising minimum wage to $15 an hour starting July 5, offer one-time $200 bonus to front-line workers

article

Target is permanently increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning July 5.

In 2017, the Minneapolis-based company committed to reaching a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.

Target is also giving employees working in its stores and distribution centers a one-time bonus of $200 to “thank them for providing essential services to our guests throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a news release.

The one-time bonus is on top of those the company already paid out to its front line workers in April. The bonus will be distributed to eligible full-time and part-time hourly team members at the end of July.

Target also announced Tuesday it will start offering its employees some free health care and mental health resources. All employees, whether they are on a Target health care plan or not, will have free access to virtual health care visits as well as counseling sessions and anxiety and sleep resources.

Target is also extending some of the benefits it has provided workers throughout the pandemic, including a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable employees susceptible to the coronavirus, such as those who are 65 or older, pregnant or have underlying medical conditions; free backup care for family members and paid leave options for the employees who are symptomatic, have a confirmed case of coronavirus or have been quarantined due to exposure.