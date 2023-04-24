Target car seat trade-in 2023: How to get your coupon

article

Heads up, parents and caregivers: Target’s annual car seat trade-in program is happening through the end of the month, giving customers a 20% coupon toward a new product.

The event began on April 16 and runs through April 29 at all Target locations, except for "select small format stores," the company said.

Customers who trade in their old car seats receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear – including playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, bouncers, walkers, entertainers and jumpers, the company said.

Car seats can only be traded in at a Target store. As part of the program, the company has drop-off boxes for customers’ unwanted car seats located near the store’s guest services department.

Those who take advantage of the deal can use their coupons both in-store and online through May 13, 2023. Target said the coupon can also be combined with other item offers.

FILE - A Target store is seen in Foster City, California, United States on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Materials from old car seats are recycled by Target’s partners to create new products such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials like steel beams and carpet padding, the company said.

Since being introduced in 2016, Target said 2.19 million car seats – or 32.9 million pounds of car seat material — have been recycled.

Here are more details about the popular program:

What car seats qualify for Target’s trade-in program?

Target says it will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats.

The company will also take car seats that are expired or damaged.

FILE - A customer's cart carries a children's car safety seat inside the Target Corp. Store in Torrance, California, on August 20, 2013. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

How to get Target’s car seat trade-in coupon

Customers need to join the Target Circle rewards program to receive the coupon.

Target places signs near the drop-off boxes for customers to scan from their phone into the Target Circle page. Upon scanning, the customer will receive one coupon per account.

The coupon is redeemable twice, the company said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.