Tanker truck overturns spilling fuel, creating gridlock in Ashburn area
ASHBURN, Va. - An overturned tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel caused major delays for commuters Wednesday morning in the Ashburn area of Virginia.
Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. Backups of at least four miles kept drivers in traffic for upwards of 20 minutes.
An empty truck was sent to the scene to off-load the fuel while emergency crews cleaned up gas that leaked onto the roadway.
No injuries were reported. Delays are expected to continue into the afternoon.
