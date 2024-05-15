Tampa 14-year-old earns college degree, prepares for nursing school: 'It was a lot of hard work'

Believe it or not, a 14-year-old student has achieved something incredible.

Keniah Washington, has always been passionate about school. The 14-year-old just finished an unbelievable accomplishment, receiving an AA degree from Saint Leo University last week.

"I was doing dual enrollment while I was in eighth grade, also with the high school classes and so, once I finished high school, I only had a year left of college to do," said Washington. "And so now I just graduated with my AA degree this year."

Washington is truly inspiring. She often goes out and speaks to her peers about the importance of staying focused on their school work.

"I think hard work definitely pays off in whatever you put your mind to you can definitely accomplish and finish," Washington said.

What's so impressive about Washington is that she tested out of middle school and completed all her high school classes online.

"It was a lot of hard work and staying up late to study," said Washington. "Just submitting all my assignments and making sure I was getting good grades on all of my assignments."

She missed her high school homecoming dance and didn't even go to the prom.

"It doesn't really matter to me anymore. It did at first, but now I don't really care about it anymore. It was worth it. Because now I'm finished early," Washington added.

Washington's achievement left her mom speechless.

"I really don't have a word to describe the level of, pride I have for her, but I'm extremely proud of her," said Thomesha Hawkins, Washington's mother. "It's not something that's, you know, done often. So it is just amazing to me."

"I'm very proud of myself because I know it was a lot of work that I had to finish and do. And this is a lot of late nights that I had to sacrifice to finish this. And so I'm very happy to be graduating in May," Washington stated.

Washington is going to nursing school this fall and one day would like to be a NICU doctor for premature babies.

