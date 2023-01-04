article

The suspect accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff has posted bond after previous pleas to have his bond reduced.

According to court records, Patrick Clark posted the bond on Wednesday.

As FOX 26 has reported, Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, was shot to death outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours on Nov. 1, 2022.

Clark is charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Before posting bond, his attorneys attempted to get his bond reduced twice.

Clark is expected back in court on March 9 for an arraignment hearing, according to court records.