Taco Bell lettuce alert issued in West Virginia amid Cyclospora outbreak

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The Brief The CDC says shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in West Virginia and four other states has been linked to a Cyclospora outbreak. More than 1,600 people have been infected across Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The CDC says shredded iceberg lettuce sold in grocery stores or served at other restaurants is not affected.



Federal health officials are alerting people not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in West Virginia and four other states after the product was linked to a multistate Cyclospora outbreak.

What we know:

The CDC, FDA and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations. The warning applies to Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

The CDC says more than 1,644 people have been infected in the outbreak. Ninety-four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC says people should not eat shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in the five affected states. Shredded iceberg lettuce sold in grocery stores or served at other restaurants is not affected, according to the agency.

What investigators found

The FDA’s traceback investigation identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico used by the Taco Bell locations where sick people reported eating, according to the CDC.

Taco Bell is working to stop using the lettuce, and the FDA is working with the supplier to determine whether contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce was sent anywhere else, the CDC said.

What is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.

Symptoms usually begin about one week after a person consumes contaminated food or water, though they can start as soon as two days or more than two weeks later, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can include:

Watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

What should you do?

The CDC says anyone with symptoms of Cyclospora should contact a health care provider.

People may need to specifically ask to be tested for Cyclospora because routine stool tests do not always screen for the parasite, according to the CDC.

Without treatment, symptoms can last from a few days to a month or longer. Anyone with symptoms should stay well hydrated.

What food is affected?

The warning is specific to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

The CDC says this alert only includes illnesses that were lab confirmed and linked to the product, not all cyclosporiasis illnesses reported nationally.