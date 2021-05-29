SUV driver hit, killed man near Beltway in Prince George's County, police say

article

Police say a man is dead after being struck by a large SUV early Saturday in Prince George's County.

The man, 38-year-old Earl Michael Reid of Suitland, Md., was attempting to cross Route 5 (Branch Avenue) south of Interstate 495 when he was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, police say.

First responders pronounced Reid dead at the scene. The collision occurred around 2:25 a.m. and Maryland State Police say Reid was wearing dark clothing and not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver, who police did not identify, remained on the scene. Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

Northbound Route 5 was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours following the crash.

Police say they're continuing to investigate the crash.