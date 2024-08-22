SUV crashes through Whole Foods parking garage wall, hangs partially over edge

Authorities say an SUV has crashed through the wall of a second-floor parking garage at a Whole Foods supermarket in northwest D.C.

Crews responded to the scene in the 4500 block of 40th Street around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SUV crashes through Whole Foods second-floor parking garage wall, hangs partially over edge (DC Fire and EMS Department (DCFD) / @dcfireems)

Images show the hood and front wheels of the vehicle protruding from the wall of the garage. Officials say there was significant cosmetic damage to the building but no structural stability issues have been identified.

No injuries were reported.

Utility crews are on the scene and a safety zone has been established in the area. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.