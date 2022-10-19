Suspicious vehicle near Capitol Hill under investigation; 3 people in custody

Three people are in custody after U.S. Capitol Police stopped a suspicious vehicle found minutes away from the Supreme Court Building.

According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police Canine Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.

Police are also concerned there may be weapons inside.

Officials closed off several roads near Capitol Hill, including East Capitol Street between First and Third Street, and Second Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue. The Library of Congress has been evacuated while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



