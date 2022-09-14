'Suspicious' car crashes into security gate in Northwest DC, police say

article

Authorities are on the scene after a car crashed into a security gate in the Glover Park area of Northwest, D.C.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, a car ran into a security gate around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Whole Foods Market.

The Metropolitan Police Department said preliminary information shows that a suspicious car ran into a security gate, but authorities are still investigating what caused the car to crash.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. It remains under under investigation.

Authorities said officials from the U.S. Secret Service, MPD, and D.C. Fire and EMS are on the scene.

As a result of the incident the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue between P Street and Calvert Street has been shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.