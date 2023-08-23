Expand / Collapse search

'Suspected' fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and gun seized in traffic stop

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Police arrested and charged a suspect after seizing roughly 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, with capsules containing suspected heroin, fentanyl, a digital scale, and a .38 caliber handgun in Anne Arundel County.

According to police, a traffic stop was made early Wednesday morning on Church Street near Patrick Henry Drive in Brooklyn Park. 

During the traffic stop the officer spotted a partially concealed handgun near the steering wheel. Further investigation led to the seizure of several drugs and a .38 caliber handgun.

It was later learned that the driver is prohibited from possessing firearms.