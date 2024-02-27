Suspect wanted for sexual assault in Woodbridge, police say

Prince William County police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a home in Woodbridge where he was allegedly renting a room.

Police responded to the home in Woodbridge at 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 26 where an adult female victim said she had woken up to the suspect, 42-year-old Alexander Maxim Soto Hernandez, standing in her room armed with a knife.

Soto Hernandez then sexually assaulted the victim, police say. The victim was able to get away and ran from the home. She was able to reach a neighbor who assisted in contacting the police.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a Dodge Caravan that was originally silver but is now painted black, with New Jersey license plates.

Police say Soto Hernandez was renting the basement in the same home as the victim but the two did not know each other.

Officers obtained arrest warrants charging Soto Hernandez with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of abduction with intent to defile.

Soto Hernandez has local ties in the region and in the New Jersey area, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.