Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted in Manassas woods

Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred over the weekend in Manassas.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on April 20, Prince William County police were called to investigate a report of a sexual assault.

The victim told police that the attack took place between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on April 19 in the area of Fairmont Avenue and Anvil Drive in Manassas.

The 35-year-old woman was walking through the area when she was grabbed by an unknown man who forced her into a nearby wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian male with a slim build and short spiked hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and hood.