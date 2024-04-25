Suspect wanted after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Dumfries, police say

Police in Prince William County are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead.

Officers were called to the area of Richmond Highway and Pine Bluff Drive in Dumfries to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

Following the investigation, police say the driver of a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R was speeding south on Richmond Highway approaching Pine Bluff Drive when a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck going north on Richmond Highway entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle.

They collided and the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene and the truck was later found unoccupied behind a nearby business. A K-9 unit attempted to search for the suspect but they were not located.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 20-year-old Joseph Emmanuel Word.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information about those involved to contact police.

