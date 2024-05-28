Suspect threatens and points gun at store clerk in DC

D.C. police continue to search for a suspect that pointed a gun at a store clerk in Southwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man pointed a gun at an employee inside a business in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue on Monday, May 27, at approximately 4:00 p.m.





According to police, the suspect and an employee were involved in a dispute about the suspect smoking inside a business at the listed location. The suspect threatened the victim while pointing a gun at the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone who has any information on this incident or recognizes the suspect pictured above is asked to contact police.