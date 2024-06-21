Suspect steals police cruiser, crashes into another police cruiser in Fairfax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A suspect in Fairfax stole a police cruiser and crashed into another police cruiser nearby.
Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the Fair Oaks Shopping Center. According to officers, one suspect stole a police cruiser then crashed into another police cruiser nearby. Officers were able to quickly take the suspect into custody.
Two officers and the suspect sustained injuries considered non-life-threatening.