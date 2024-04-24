Suspect steals over $4,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot

A man walked out of a Home Depot in Stafford with over $4,000 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a theft at a Home Depot located at 305 Worth Avenue in Stafford on April 21 around 10:20 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Home Depot theft suspect

Photos of the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between the age of 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and shoes. He was driving a silver Toyota Corolla.

The suspect managed to walk past all points of sale and exited the store with $4,436.00 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.