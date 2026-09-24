Shooting at entrance of Northeast DC Target store prompts investigation

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The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the entrance of a Northeast D.C. Target store. Officers are searching for a man in connection with the shooting. It is unclear if anyone was injured.



D.C. police are investigating a shooting that happened at the entrance of a Target store in Northeast on Thursday evening.

What we know:

The incident occurred inside the entrance of the store in the 1500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, around 6 p.m.

Officers are searching for a Black man who was seen wearing an orange construction vest and black pants. Police said the man was last seen on an orange scooter going toward West Virginia Avenue or Okie Street.

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department.