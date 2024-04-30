Suspect in deadly Dumfries hit-and-run turns self in to police

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man dead last week.

According to police, on April 27, investigators obtained arrest warrants for the driver of the truck who was involved in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of Richmond Highway and Pine Bluff Drive in Dumfries on April 24.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck did not yield the right of way of a motorcycle before entering the intersection where the two collided.

A 20-year-old Dumfries man was killed in the crash.

Michael Eugene Dyer Jr., turned himself in to police on April 29. He has been charged with felony hit & run , failure to yield , and driving without a license .

He is being held without bond.



