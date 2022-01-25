Suspect in custody linked to DC police officer shooting in Northwest

D.C. police have a man in custody they believe is responsible for shooting an officer in Northwest on Sunday.

According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, 28-year-old Davon Easton has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime, assaulting a law enforcement officer while armed, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The incident began on Sunday, Jan. 23, around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Spring Rd. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said officers observed a person who "appeared to be very suspicious in terms of his behavior."

Contee said officers tried to make contact with Easton when they said he stepped out of a vehicle, pulled a firearm out, and fired several shots.

One officer was struck by the gunfire and injured. Officers gave chance back to the 1400 block of Quincy Street where a barricade situation was declared.

Police sources say the officer who was shot, was hit in the hand, however, the bullet ricocheted off his head. He was released from the hospital hours later and is recovering.