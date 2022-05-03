Suspect identified in shooting at youth football game that injured 2 in Manassas

article

A suspect has been identified in connection to the shooting that occurred at a youth football game Sunday morning at a middle school in Manassas.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince William County Police have obtained arrest warrants for Isaiah Malik Gordon. Attempts to locate Gordon have been unsuccessful.

Police said they responded around 10:15 a.m. to Benton Middle School at 7411 Hoadly Road. They said the two shooting victims are expected to survive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 shot at youth football game in Manassas; search for suspect continues

A witness says the shooting, which injured two men, happened just a few yards away from where kids as young as four were playing.

The incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between parties that were known to one another.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The Police Department is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online.