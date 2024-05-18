Suspect identified after student shot, killed at Kennesaw State University

Police have identified Samuel Harris as the suspect in the shooting death of a female Kennesaw State University student. He is not a Kennesaw State student according to the university.

Kennesaw State University officials confirmed that the female student was fatally shot after a dispute which happened in front of the Austin Residence Complex on the Kennesaw Campus Saturday afternoon.

Kennesaw State officials said Harris then fled the campus. Cobb County jail records show he was arrested shortly after the incident roughly 12 miles away by Cobb County Police. Harris has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Kennesaw State University is providing counseling resources to those affected by this tragedy.

At 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, KSU Emergency Management personnel advised anyone on campus to seek shelter after reports of an armed intruder on campus.

Crime scene tape wrapped around a section of campus Saturday as police investigated.

By 4:45 p.m., they issued an "all clear," advising people to steer clear of the South Campus Housing area due to police activity. They said the armed intruder was no longer a threat. A spokesperson for the school later told FOX 5 the suspect had been detained.

Some students told FOX 5 they were shocked to hear something so terrifying happened so close to them.

"I didn't hear anything. I was very surprised when I got the alert from KSU," Ben Berman, a student at the university told Fox 5 Saturday evening. He says he lives off campus, about five minutes from the scene.

An armed intruder was reported on the campus of Kennesaw State University.

The female student who was killed has not yet been identified.

The KSU spokesperson told FOX 5 the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into the deadly incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.